Woman’s Tourist Club to tour Cedar Bog

The Woman’s Tourist Club will be meeting on Monday, June 5 at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve on Woodburn Road, Urbana to see the beautiful orchids in bloom. If you are interested in attending the cost is $5 for adults, $4 for 6-17 years, and children under 5 are free.

We will meet at 11:30 a.m. if you want to bring your own lunch with the tour information starting at 12:15 p.m.

The public is invited to join us.