Understanding all things fraud: Medicare fraud, home health care fraud & more — a workshop for family caregivers

Understanding All Things Fraud is a free, small-group, online workshop from

11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, June 20 by The Ohio Senior Medicare Patrol at

ProSeniors. Registration is requested by June 18th on the Agency website or by

contacting Kelsey Haus by email (khaus@info4seniors.org) or phone (937-341-

3020). The workshop link will be provided before the date. To learn more visit

https://info4seniors.org/caregiver-workshops/.

People over the age of 60 are often the target of different forms of scams and

fraud. Many caregivers do not know where to begin their education on the

current frauds and how to protect themselves. Some of the scams and frauds

include Medicare fraud and scams, home health care fraud, medical identity

theft and more. Join the Agency to learn about different fraud and what to do

to protect yourself and/or your loved ones.

This workshop will be presented by The Ohio Senior Medicare Patrol from

ProSeniors. They are a grant-funded organization whose mission is to empower

and assist Medicare beneficiaries, their families and caregivers to prevent,

detect, and report health care fraud, errors, and abuses.

This is a small-group discussion and the number of caregiver participants is

limited. Not familiar with Zoom? Join a brief orientation session at 10:30am

before the presentation begins.

This workshop is courtesy of the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, which helps older adults of west

central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent,

private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign,

Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties.

