Understanding all things fraud: Medicare fraud, home health care fraud & more — a workshop for family caregivers

Understanding All Things Fraud is a free, small-group, online workshop from
11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, June 20 by The Ohio Senior Medicare Patrol at
ProSeniors. Registration is requested by June 18th on the Agency website or by
contacting Kelsey Haus by email (khaus@info4seniors.org) or phone (937-341-
3020). The workshop link will be provided before the date. To learn more visit
https://info4seniors.org/caregiver-workshops/.
People over the age of 60 are often the target of different forms of scams and
fraud. Many caregivers do not know where to begin their education on the
current frauds and how to protect themselves. Some of the scams and frauds
include Medicare fraud and scams, home health care fraud, medical identity
theft and more. Join the Agency to learn about different fraud and what to do
to protect yourself and/or your loved ones.
This workshop will be presented by The Ohio Senior Medicare Patrol from
ProSeniors. They are a grant-funded organization whose mission is to empower
and assist Medicare beneficiaries, their families and caregivers to prevent,
detect, and report health care fraud, errors, and abuses.
This is a small-group discussion and the number of caregiver participants is
limited. Not familiar with Zoom? Join a brief orientation session at 10:30am
before the presentation begins.
This workshop is courtesy of the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, which helps older adults of west
central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent,
private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign,
Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties.
