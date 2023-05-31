Pictured from left to right are: Eric Custer, Levi Custer, Ellen Petty, Michael Gutierrez, Kailen Lewis, Jessica Sprinkle, Coach Alfredo Gutierrez; Not pictured: Zac Cramer. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Champaign County Special Olympics Weight-Lifting tournament was held in Cincinnati (Southwest Regionals) on May 21.

The team, consisting of seven local lifters, competed in the bench press and/or the dead lift. In all, seven local lifters accomplished two personal records in this tournament. Six of the lifters will be competing at the State tournament June 23-25. Personal records are followed by an asterisk after the weight.

Name/Weight/Bench Press/Place/Dead Lift/Place Overall:

Michael Gutierrez/ 143 130 3rd 310* 1st 2nd

Ellen Petty/ 209 90 2nd 220 1st 1st

Jessica Sprinkle/289 65 3rd 145 3rd 3rd

Levi Custer/186 125 1st 190 1st 1st

Eric Custer/ 227 115 5th 225 6th 6th

Kaelin Lewis/ 186 45 6th 110 4th 5th

Zac Cramer/ 205 165* 2nd 2nd

Info from Pat Petty