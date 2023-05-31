Submitted story
Champaign County Special Olympics Weight-Lifting tournament was held in Cincinnati (Southwest Regionals) on May 21.
The team, consisting of seven local lifters, competed in the bench press and/or the dead lift. In all, seven local lifters accomplished two personal records in this tournament. Six of the lifters will be competing at the State tournament June 23-25. Personal records are followed by an asterisk after the weight.
Name/Weight/Bench Press/Place/Dead Lift/Place Overall:
Michael Gutierrez/ 143 130 3rd 310* 1st 2nd
Ellen Petty/ 209 90 2nd 220 1st 1st
Jessica Sprinkle/289 65 3rd 145 3rd 3rd
Levi Custer/186 125 1st 190 1st 1st
Eric Custer/ 227 115 5th 225 6th 6th
Kaelin Lewis/ 186 45 6th 110 4th 5th
Zac Cramer/ 205 165* 2nd 2nd
Info from Pat Petty