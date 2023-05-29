Summer reading programs offered in Mechanicsburg

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

MECHANICSBURG – Summer is here, and with it comes summer reading programs at the library.

The Mechanicsburg Public Library has a full calendar of free events to keep kids (and adults) having fun throughout the summer, reading books and much more. The library is hosting a kick-off party on Saturday, June 3. The party will have pizza, live music, a bounce house, games and lots of fun for the whole family.

Children and adults can sign up for the program (it’s free) by filling out a sign-up sheet at the library. By signing up before June 3 at noon, readers will be entered to win a four pack of tickets to Kings Island. The winner will be announced at the kick-off party.

For the youngest readers, ages 2-5, story time is held on Wednesdays from 11 to 11:45 a.m., from June 7 through July 26.

For those ages second through fifth grade, summer reading programs are typically on Tuesdays from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

Middle school and high school ages meet the first and third Mondays from 2 to 3 p.m. for Generation Next where activities like making Kool-Aid-flavored lip gloss and making comic book magnets are done.

Participants in the summer reading programs can enter to win a grand prize at the end of the programs. Each time a reader visits the library they get one entry, attending a program event gets two entries and one entry for turning in their reading log in at the end of summer.

Adults can even get in on the summer reading program fun. To enter for the adult summer, all you have to do is put the title of a book, DVD, audiobook, magazine, etc. and give the item a star rating. You may enter once for each visit and twice for every program you attend. The first event for adults is Thursday, June 1, where a “music sheet rose” will be crafted by participants. Other activities throughout the summer include soap making, string art, games, painting, other crafts and more.

Summer reading programs aren’t just about reading. At the Mechanicsburg Public Library, kids of all ages can participate in a variety of activities including crafts, a magic show, children’s yoga, PAWS for Reading pop-in events, and even a visit from the Columbus Astronomical Society for stargazing.

Calendars with information on all programs the library is offering this summer can be found at the library or online.

Reach the writer at UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com