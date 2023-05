Front row: Brynna Burnside, Aaron Pittsenbarger, Moriah Tavenner, Anna Selvaggio, Thomas Russell, Sevonei Brown, Chad Lensman; second row: Lily Talebi, LeighAnn Simpson, Alyssa Wier, Bryant Chamberlain, Don Klingler; third row: Katie deNijs, Jonathan Hildebrand, Mallory Zachrich, Jack Buckalew, Brandi Pavlansky; fourth row: Melina Keller, Ed Wisner, Jason Schelle, Lexi Marsh, Aubrie Burnside, Cassie Cress. Submitted photo

Urbana High School held its annual Academic Achievement Banquet to honor academic excellence on May 17. Students honored were those who achieved a 3.3 GPA for the first three grading periods of the year.

Seniors who have been invited all four years have the opportunity to honor a teacher “who made a difference” with an award.

Those seniors include: Sevonei Brown, Jack Buckalew, Aubrie Burnside, Brynna Burnside, Bryant Chamberlain, Jonathan Hildebrand, Melina Keller, Lexi Marsh, Anna Selvaggio, Liliana Talebi, Moriah Tavenner, Alyssa Wier.

Other seniors recognized for years of academic excellence include: third year – Ava Blair, Kayla Booze, Braylon Daniels, Mary Flowers, Margaret Harrigan, Kyndal Ritchie, Conall Sherman, Maya Stokes; second year – Elizabeth Ables, Landon Key, Naomi Loxley, Carstan Perkins, Haleigh Schetter, Justin Thiel; first year – Gabriela Alvarado, Natalie Espinosa, Grace Fulco, Joel Gemienhardt, Emma Keely, Ethan Ullery.

Juniors recognized for years of academic excellence include: third year – Abigail Adams, Paige Arnett, Rylie Daniels, William Donahoe, Henry Harrigan, Michael Holland, Jaden Hopkins, Lauren Hoskins, Kayden Jacobs, Isaac Johnson, Makenzie King, Joseph Lightle, Mikala McClung, Krish Patel, Eden Pitcock, Jessica Rooney, Catherine Timm, Chandler VanBuskirk, Jenna Weimer; second year – Tate Armstrong, Aiden Bradshaw, Hailey Deane, Sydnie Hoffman, Sophia Howell, Ashley Hughes, Quinton Hughes, Lily McComis, Amarah Portis, Addisyn Sebastinas, Arianna Souders, Andrew Webb; first year – August Bundy, Regan Bunn, Graham Edwards, Holton King, Levi LaForge, Carmine Lantz, Madison McAlexander, Lanee Russell, Talan Simsa, Xavier Snyder, Ethan Waight.

Sophomores recognized for years of academic excellence include: second year – Isabel Butterfield, Brayden Cain, Avari Castle, Andrew Chamberlain, Emmaleigh Culp, Audrey Dawson, Brooklyn Dingledine, Lyza Forson, Paris Grim, Zoey Huffman, Lauren Hughes, Alexis James, Kathryn Johnson, Mark Kerns, Jacob King, Colton Lafferty, Owen MacKendrick, Zachary Maser, Cassandra Mason, Kenadi McKee, Peyton Mounce, Allison Myers, Layla Nickell, Andrew Putman, Corryn Ryan, Jazmyn Scott, Zoe Shaffner, Lauren Shelpman, Isabella Talebi, Reyse Wilson; first year – Keisha Anderson, Michaela Astacaan, Rylie Benz, Bella Brown, Jaylin Cook, Morgan Deskins, Victoria Doyle, Haley Hill, Rees Hiltibran, Shane Hoffman, Gavin Hower, Cali Jones, Sheena Moye, Cameron Phillips, Arrianna Shafer, Emma Smith, Riley Smith, Alisabeth Upchurch.

Freshmen being recognized for their first year of academic excellence include: Sofia Alvarado, Haeleigh Arnold, Morgan Boyd, Eyana Browning, Caileigh Busch, Everett Chapman, Aaleyah Conley, Gwendalynn Dailey, Maybelle Davis, Riley DeMoss, Alexandra Dixon, Broderick Donahoe, Aubre Eggleston, Jeren Howell, Avari Jenkins, Kylie Johnson, Misol Kim, Micah King, Camri Lantz, Vincent Lightle, Destiny Ramirez, Brooklyn Randall, Cadence Roby, Aubree Russell, Jason Sabin, Noraa Smith, Colton Teepe, Charlotte Timm, Ezekiel Wasson, Layla Wooten.

