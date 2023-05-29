Peoples promotes Chambers-Bumgardner to Sr. VP

Submitted story

The Board of Directors of The Peoples Savings Bank recently promoted Marsha A. Chambers-Bumgardner to the position of senior vice president.

Dr. Charles Wingfield, board chairman, made the announcement shortly after the May board meeting of the bank.

Dr. Wingfield added, “Ms. Bumgardner brings over 30 years of banking experience and has proven that her talents deserve this promotion and recognition. Her dedication and input have contributed greatly to our management team to help continue our bank to grow and remain strong. Ms. Bumgardner has risen through the ranks over the past 23 years with Peoples and it is important that we reward our employees with promotions within.”

Coupled with Ms. Bumgardner’ s work experience, she also has earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Franklin University and an Associate’s Degree in Accounting and Business Management.

She is also a graduate of Graham High School. Her outside activities include a Board Member/Treasurer of the Champaign County Arts Council, member of the Champaign County YMCA Finance Board and serving as a Youth Advisor for the Westville United Methodist Church. She also is a supporter of the Entrepreneur Club of Champaign County.

The Peoples Savings Bank is a locally owned Mutual Bank with two locations, 10 Monument Square and 618 Scioto Street, Urbana.

Submitted by The Peoples Savings Bank