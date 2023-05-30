Upcoming local events and gatherings

Champaign County Farmers Market: open every Saturday May through October. Located on Market Street behind the Firehouse 9 a.m. to noon
Tuesday, May 30
Mechanicsburg Public Library Personnel Committee meeting: 10 a.m. in the library meeting room to discuss items related to the library personnel.
Thursday, June 1
Red Cross Blood Drive: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 N. Main St.
TWIG 13/An Evening in the Garden With TWIG: 6-8 p.m. at the Maple Lane Farm Event Center. Tickets are $25 for wine, punch, hearty appetizers and live entertainment. Proceeds will assist in funding a Medical Oncology program for cancer treatment in Urbana, at the Mercy Health Urbana Hospital. Join us for an evening of fun! There will be a silent auction – cash, check, VENMO. Tickets sold at: Champaign County Chamber of Commerce, by any TWIG 13 member, Tonya West at Mercy Health Urbana Hospital – (937) 484-6217 or call (937) 631-1820.
Friday, June 2
Arts Council Concert: free event, 6 p.m. at Melvin Miller Park in Urbana, Overdrive and Leah Crose performing, food vendors on site
Gloria Theatre: The Little Mermaid, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 3
Plant Sale: from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Concord Community Center. All proceeds will be donated to the center. The plants are being donated by area gardeners from their own flower beds.
Cedar Bog Orchid Walk: self-guided tour, noon to 2 p.m. $5 unless member
Gloria Theatre: The Little Mermaid, 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 4
Gloria Theatre: The Little Mermaid, 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Monday, June 5
Red Cross Blood Drive: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court Street, Urbana
Saturday, June 10
Healthy Kids Day: at Melvin Miller Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — free event
Cedar Bog Orchids of Ohio: 10 a.m., $5 unless member
Monday, June 12
Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Evans-Purk Building, 115 S. Church St., St. Paris
Wednesday, June 14
Red Cross Blood Drive: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Champaign County Community Building, 1512 US-68, Urbana
DAR annual Flag Day meeting and potluck: 11:30 a.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum.
Saturday, June 24
Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 25
Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, July 8
Cedar Bog/Invasive Plant Species seminar: 10 a.m., $5 unless member
Tuesday, July 11
Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office (moved due to July 4 from usual monthly date on first Tuesday of month)
Sunday, July 16
2nd Annual Ice Cream Social: 2-5 p.m., Champaign Co Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Saturday, July 22
Cedar Bog Moth Night: at sunset, donations accepted
Saturday, August 12
Cedar Bog/Butterfly defenses: 10 a.m., $5 unless member
Saturday, August 19
Cedar Bog Moth Night: 8 p.m., donations accepted
Sunday, August 27
3rd Annual Picnic on the Lawn: 1-3 p.m., Champaign County Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Friday, September 8
4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana
Saturday, September 9
4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana
Cedar Bog/Ice Age in Ohio: 10 a.m., $5 unless member
Sunday, September 17
Cedar Bog/Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m., donations accepted
Saturday, September 23
16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off/Hoopla Parade/Hoopla Parade: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monument Square District in downtown Urbana
Sunday, October 1
51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Friday, October 13
Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended
Saturday, October 14
Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended
Saturday, November 4
Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana
Saturday, November 11
Cedar Bog/”Fen”testic Fundraiser: details TBA
Monday, December 18
City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)
City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)
Friday, December 29
Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office