My name is Forest and I am a Lab Retriever boy. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Forest and I am a Lab Retriever boy and I’m just 1 year and 4 months old. I am house trained and I am good with other dogs. I am friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle and playful. But I am also quiet, dignified and a bit of a couch potato! I was living in a van with my person at the reservoir when he decided he could no longer take care of me. Some kind people who were camping there decided to help and brought me to Barely Used Pets so I could find a new forever home. I am a gentle giant and I would love to go home with you!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets