Upcoming local events and gatherings

Champaign County Farmers Market: open every Saturday May through October. Located on Market Street behind the Firehouse 9 a.m. to noon
Friday, May 26
Gloria Theatre: The Little Mermaid, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 27
Gloria Theatre: The Little Mermaid, 3 and 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 28
Terre Haute Memorial Day Parade & Services: Parade steps off at 2 p.m., services to follow in the Terre Haute Cemetery. Speaker this year is Jared Shank, local historian, US veteran paratrooper. Mr. Buzzy Moore, Champaign County Veterans Services Officer will conduct the services.
Gloria Theatre: The Little Mermaid, 1:30 and 5 p.m.
Monday, May 29 – Memorial Day
Woodstock Memorial Day services: 9 a.m. at Woodstock Cemetery, speaker is Judge Nick Selvaggio, patriotic songs by Triad High School band
St. Paris Memorial Day services: Ceremony will be held at Harmon Park at 9:30 a.m. Patiotic songs by Graham High School band. Keynote speaker is US Army 82nd Airborne Division combat veteran Jared Shank, renowned local historian
North Lewisburg Memorial Day services: 10 a.m. start parade, 10:30 a.m. service at monument with speaker Judge Nick Selvaggio, patriotic songs by Triad High School band
Urbana Memorial Day services: 10:45 a.m. at Soldiers’ Mound of the Oak Dale Cemetery, speaker will be Air Force Master Sergeant (RET) Bob Hemmerly
Christiansburg Memorial Day: Parade begins at 11:30 a.m. and it will feature the Graham High School Band playing patriotic songs. There will be a service at Smith Cemetery after the parade.
Mechanicsburg Memorial Day services: 1 p.m. start parade, 1:30 p.m. service at cemetery with speaker Judge Nick Selvaggio, patriotic songs by Mechanicsburg High School band
West Liberty Memorial Day: parade will take place at 2 p.m., special service will follow. West Columbus Street is the starting point and the town hall is the ending point of the parade. The keynote speaker will be Shelley Kneece, and then they will proceed to the Fairview Cemetery. A service will be provided by Woodard McGovern post 426 American Legion
Gloria Theatre: The Little Mermaid, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, May 30
Mechanicsburg Public Library Personnel Committee meeting: 10 a.m. in the library meeting room to discuss items related to the library personnel.
Thursday, June 1
Red Cross Blood Drive: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 N. Main St.
TWIG 13/An Evening in the Garden With TWIG: 6-8 p.m. at the Maple Lane Farm Event Center. Tickets are $25 for wine, punch, hearty appetizers and live entertainment. Proceeds will assist in funding a Medical Oncology program for cancer treatment in Urbana, at the Mercy Health Urbana Hospital. Join us for an evening of fun! There will be a silent auction – cash, check, VENMO. Tickets sold at: Champaign County Chamber of Commerce, by any TWIG 13 member, Tonya West at Mercy Health Urbana Hospital – (937) 484-6217 or call (937) 631-1820.
Friday, June 2
Arts Council Concert: free event, 6 p.m. at Melvin Miller Park in Urbana, Overdrive and Leah Crose performing, food vendors on site
Saturday, June 3
Plant Sale: from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Concord Community Center. All proceeds will be donated to the center. The plants are being donated by area gardeners from their own flower beds.
Cedar Bog Orchid Walk: self-guided tour, noon to 2 p.m. $5 unless member
Monday, June 5
Red Cross Blood Drive: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court Street, Urbana
Saturday, June 10
Healthy Kids Day: at Melvin Miller Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — free event
Cedar Bog Orchids of Ohio: 10 a.m., $5 unless member
Monday, June 12
Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Evans-Purk Building, 115 S. Church St., St. Paris
Wednesday, June 14
Red Cross Blood Drive: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Champaign County Community Building, 1512 US-68, Urbana
DAR annual Flag Day meeting and potluck: 11:30 a.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum.
Saturday, June 24
Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 25
Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, July 8
Cedar Bog/Invasive Plant Species seminar: 10 a.m., $5 unless member
Tuesday, July 11
Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office (moved due to July 4 from usual monthly date on first Tuesday of month)
Sunday, July 16
2nd Annual Ice Cream Social: 2-5 p.m., Champaign Co Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Saturday, July 22
Cedar Bog Moth Night: at sunset, donations accepted
Saturday, August 12
Cedar Bog/Butterfly defenses: 10 a.m., $5 unless member
Saturday, August 19
Cedar Bog Moth Night: 8 p.m., donations accepted
Sunday, August 27
3rd Annual Picnic on the Lawn: 1-3 p.m., Champaign County Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Friday, September 8
4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana
Saturday, September 9
4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana
Cedar Bog/Ice Age in Ohio: 10 a.m., $5 unless member
Sunday, September 17
Cedar Bog/Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m., donations accepted
Saturday, September 23
16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off/Hoopla Parade/Hoopla Parade: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monument Square District in downtown Urbana
Sunday, October 1
51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Friday, October 13
Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended
Saturday, October 14
Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended
Saturday, November 4
Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana
Saturday, November 11
Cedar Bog/”Fen”testic Fundraiser: details TBA
Monday, December 18
City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)
City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)
Friday, December 29
Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office