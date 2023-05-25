Pictured left to right - Marilyn Cohn (Retired - Caring Kitchen), was awarded the Champaign County Mental Health Champion Award; Julie Wilcox (Care Coordinator, TCN Behavioral Health), was awarded the Behavioral Health System’s Mental Health Champion Award; and Annette Deao (Logan County Adult Recovery Court Administrator), was awarded the Logan County Mental Health Champion Award. Submitted photo

Submitted story

On May 18, the Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol Services Board (MHDAS) of Logan and Champaign County hosted their annual dinner.

The dinner was an opportunity to bring together community leaders and behavioral health advocates to celebrate the hard work and successes, and to continue to work together to end the stigma related to mental health and addiction. It was also a time to share information on trauma-informed, quality services across the behavioral health continuum that are available for residents of Logan and Champaign counties.

This year’s event included the first Mental Health Champion Awards that were awarded to community members who have consistently gone above and beyond to ensure those in need of care are provided with opportunities to thrive. Nominations were identified by MHDAS staff and winners were selected by MHDAS Board Members.

The Champaign County Mental Health Champion nominations included Judge Nick Selvaggio (Champaign County Common Pleas Judge), Marilyn Cohn (Retired, Caring Kitchen), Chris Ball (Renewed Strength Recovery House), and Melissa Thompson (David’s Place and a Place for Jo). The Logan County Mental Health Champion nominations included Annette Deao (Logan County Adult Recovery Court Administrator), Joe Freyhof (Chief, Russells Point Police Department), Brandi Kinchen (RTC Supportive Employment), and Dave Bezusko (United Way of Logan County). The Behavioral Health System Mental Health Champion nominations included Julie Wilcox (Care Coordinator, TCN Behavioral Health), Shelly Harmon (Residential Administrative Inc.), Kathy Zeller (Director, Recovery Zone), and Stephanie Ketchell (Prevention Specialist, TCN Behavioral Health).

Awardees included Marilyn Cohn, Annette Deao, and Julie Wilcox.

Info from:

Cecilia Yelton, OCPS, ICPS

Director of Community and School-Based Prevention

MHDAS Board of Logan and Champaign Counties