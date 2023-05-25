FAITH CALENDAR

Editor’s note: This weekly article features unique or one-time events for local churches. Email such event information to UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com by noon on Wednesdays. Standard church contact information is listed in the Champaign County Area Churches Directory each week, published below. Any changes for that list should also be sent to UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com. Changes to the church directory are made each month.

_

First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St., Urbana will host Vacation Bible School June 5-9 from 6:30-8:30 each evening.

Memorial Expenses Charity Dinner for Carolyn Nichols will be held Saturday, June 3 from 4 -7 p.m. at New Life COGOP, 736 Pindar Street, Urbana. Includes: Shredded Chicken Sandwiches, Chips, Dessert & Beverage. No Fee – Donations only