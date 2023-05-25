Urbana’s Lyza Forson (pictured) wins the Division II regional girls shot put title with a throw of 39-0.50 on Thursday to advance to next week’s state meet. Photo by John Coffman Photography Graham’s Taylor Aldredge (pictured) places fourth in the girls high jump (5-1) at the Division II regional meet on Thursday to qualify for next week’s state meet. Photo by John Coffman Photography

PIQUA – Urbana’s Lyza Forson won the Division II regional girls shot put title on Thursday.

Forson won with a throw of 39-0.50 to advance to next week’s state meet.

In addition on Thursday, Graham’s Taylor Aldredge qualified for state by placing fourth in the high jump (5-1).

The Division II regional meet will conclude here on Saturday.