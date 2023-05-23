Community Calendar: Memorial Day gatherings; ‘The Little Mermaid’ opens at Gloria Theatre

Champaign County Farmers Market: open every Saturday May through October. Located on Market Street behind the Firehouse 9 a.m. to noon

Wednesday, May 24

Quest Community Church community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 110 South St., West Liberty.

Thursday, May 25

Harmony Lodge #8, Urbana, Ohio, Free & Accepted Masons will be conferring an EA degree by candlelight. This is believed to be the first time by Harmony Lodge. All Lodge Brethren are invited with refreshments to follow

Gloria Theatre: The Little Mermaid, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Gloria Theatre: The Little Mermaid, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Gloria Theatre: The Little Mermaid, 3 and 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Terre Haute Memorial Day Parade & Services: Parade steps off at 2 p.m., services to follow in the Terre Haute Cemetery. Speaker this year is Jared Shank, local historian, US veteran paratrooper. Mr. Buzzy Moore, Champaign County Veterans Services Officer will conduct the services.

Gloria Theatre: The Little Mermaid, 1:30 and 5 p.m.

Monday, May 29 – Memorial Day

Woodstock Memorial Day services: 9 a.m. at Woodstock Cemetery, speaker is Judge Nick Selvaggio, patriotic songs by Triad High School band

St. Paris Memorial Day services: Ceremony will be held at Harmon Park at 9:30 a.m. Patiotic songs by Graham High School band. Keynote speaker is US Army 82nd Airborne Division combat veteran Jared Shank, renowned local historian

North Lewisburg Memorial Day services: 10 a.m. start parade, 10:30 a.m. service at monument with speaker Judge Nick Selvaggio, patriotic songs by Triad High School band

Urbana Memorial Day services: 10:45 a.m. at Soldiers’ Mound of the Oak Dale Cemetery, speaker will be Air Force Master Sergeant (RET) Bob Hemmerly

Christiansburg Memorial Day: Parade begins at 11:30 a.m. and it will feature the Graham High School Band playing patriotic songs. There will be a service at Smith Cemetery after the parade.

Mechanicsburg Memorial Day services: 1 p.m. start parade, 1:30 p.m. service at cemetery with speaker Judge Nick Selvaggio, patriotic songs by Mechanicsburg High School band

West Liberty Memorial Day: parade will take place at 2 p.m., special service will follow. West Columbus Street is the starting point and the town hall is the ending point of the parade. The keynote speaker will be Shelley Kneece, and then they will proceed to the Fairview Cemetery. A service will be provided by Woodard McGovern post 426 American Legion

Gloria Theatre: The Little Mermaid, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 30

Mechanicsburg Public Library Personnel Committee meeting: 10 a.m. in the library meeting room to discuss items related to the library personnel.

Thursday, June 1

Red Cross Blood Drive: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 N. Main St.

TWIG 13/An Evening in the Garden With TWIG: 6-8 p.m. at the Maple Lane Farm Event Center. Tickets are $25 for wine, punch, hearty appetizers and live entertainment. Proceeds will assist in funding a Medical Oncology program for cancer treatment in Urbana, at the Mercy Health Urbana Hospital. Join us for an evening of fun! There will be a silent auction – cash, check, VENMO. Tickets sold at: Champaign County Chamber of Commerce, by any TWIG 13 member, Tonya West at Mercy Health Urbana Hospital – (937) 484-6217 or call (937) 631-1820.

Saturday, June 3

Plant Sale: from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Concord Community Center. All proceeds will be donated to the center. The plants are being donated by area gardeners from their own flower beds.

Cedar Bog Orchid Walk: self-guided tour, noon to 2 p.m. $5 unless member

Monday, June 5

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court Street, Urbana

Saturday, June 10

Healthy Kids Day: at Melvin Miller Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — free event

Cedar Bog Orchids of Ohio: 10 a.m., $5 unless member

Monday, June 12

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Evans-Purk Building, 115 S. Church St., St. Paris

Wednesday, June 14

Red Cross Blood Drive: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Champaign County Community Building, 1512 US-68, Urbana

Saturday, June 24

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

Cedar Bog/Invasive Plant Species seminar: 10 a.m., $5 unless member

Tuesday, July 11

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office (moved due to July 4 from usual monthly date on first Tuesday of month)

Sunday, July 16

2nd Annual Ice Cream Social: 2-5 p.m., Champaign Co Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Saturday, July 22

Cedar Bog Moth Night: at sunset, donations accepted

Saturday, August 12

Cedar Bog/Butterfly defenses: 10 a.m., $5 unless member

Saturday, August 19

Cedar Bog Moth Night: 8 p.m., donations accepted

Sunday, August 27

3rd Annual Picnic on the Lawn: 1-3 p.m., Champaign County Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Friday, September 8

4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana

Saturday, September 9

4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana

Cedar Bog/Ice Age in Ohio: 10 a.m., $5 unless member

Sunday, September 17

Cedar Bog/Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m., donations accepted

Saturday, September 23

16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off/Hoopla Parade/Hoopla Parade: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monument Square District in downtown Urbana

Sunday, October 1

51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Friday, October 13

Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended

Saturday, October 14

Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended

Saturday, November 4

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana

Saturday, November 11

Cedar Bog/”Fen”testic Fundraiser: details TBA

Monday, December 18

City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

Friday, December 29

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office