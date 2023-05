West Liberty Thoman’s IGA defeated Huntsville-2, 5-3, highlighted by Delaney Morris striking out 14 of the 15 hitters over 5 innings. Offensively for Thoman’s, Zoey Richardson and Morris tallied a hit each with Kylie Godshall adding a hit and an RBI. Gabbie Harrington was hit by a pitch twice and turned both of the opportunities into runs to secure the victory. Thoman’s improves to 3-0-1 on the season.

