PET DOG OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Rusty and I am a 6-year-old bloodhound boy. I am everything from friendly, affectionate, loyal and playful to your favorite couch potato! I am house trained and good with other dogs. However, I need to be in a home without children or cats.

My person decided that he needed to join the Army for his country. Nobody in his family was able to take care of me. He brought me back to Barely Used Pets where he got me as a puppy 5 years ago. I love to go for walks. I really would like a fenced yard so I can go out and sniff everything to my heart’s content! A kind family did adopt me about a year ago but I ended up not being a good fit with their family because they had small children. Won’t you please come and see me? My person is serving our country and he wants to know that I have found a good home where I can run and play and then snuggle up on the sofa with you!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

