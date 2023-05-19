Byrd vying to become Tony Hawk’s Skatepark Hero

Local athlete Derick Byrd is vying to skate with legendary pro skateboarder Tony Hawk, bag $10,000 and take the title of Tony Hawk’s Skatepark Hero.

You can vote for Byrd and donate by going to https://skateparkhero.org/2023/derick-byrd?fbclid=IwAR2skoTTpqAx92RLvczDPm2F1nM147xjnVfXMbf-u2PpVzlpac_PArYLhWA.

Founded by skate legend Tony Hawk, The Skatepark Project has been helping underserved communities create safe and inclusive public skateparks for youth since 2002.

Help Byrd and support this cause at the same time.