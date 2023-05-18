UPD launches ‘Click it or Ticket’

The Urbana Police Division, along with other law enforcement agencies throughout Ohio, is urging drivers to buckle up during the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) national Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement effort.

The national seat belt campaign, which coincides with the Memorial Day holiday, runs from May 22 to June 4, 2023.

The goal of this initiative is to raise motor vehicle driver and occupant awareness and compliance levels to wearing safety belts while using roadways.

According to NHTSA, in 2021, there were 11,813 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States. In that same year, 57% of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night (6 p.m.-5:59 a.m.) were not wearing their seat belts.

In 2022, Urbana Police investigated 223 crashes, including 44 injury-related crashes that resulted in one fatality. As drivers, please be sure to buckle up and encourage your passengers to do the same.

Seat belts save lives, and everyone — front seat and back, child and adult — needs to remember to buckle up.

Officer Noah Curl is Traffic Safety Officer, Urbana Police Division