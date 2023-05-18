Village of St. Paris awarded $400,000 grant for street improvements

By Paule Simone Brown

Contributing writer

ST. PARIS – The St. Paris Village Council met Monday, May 15 at a regularly-scheduled meeting in the municipal building.

Mayor Brenda Cook, Councilman Randy Smith, Councilwoman Susan Prince, Councilman Lynn Miller, Councilman Sam Ronicker, Councilman Joe Curran, Councilman Terry Ervin, Chief of Police, Eric Smith and Gina Verlaney, utility clerk were present.

Pastor Jeremey Spence from First Baptist Church of St. Paris gave the invocation prayer after the pledge of allegiance that evening.

After the unanimous approval of all meeting minutes, Cook shared some village notes and announcements. In her notes she announced The Culpepper and Merriweather Circus is coming to St. Paris on May 22 at the old junior high school lawns.

She added, “the Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at Harmon Park at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 29. Our Town St. Paris Association is sponsoring the Memorial Day event and councilman Joe Curran should be contacted if the public has any questions about the event.”

In the village administrator report the village was awarded a $400,000 grant for future street improvements of West Plum and North Church Street. The project is scheduled to be started in 2024. There was unanimous agreement that this was exciting news for the village because it will allow for storm drainage, road base, and other improvements to the roads in town.

The mayor reported the West Lynn Street project is progressing and the contractor is currently working on back filling the sidewalk areas. The tentative date to begin the paving of West Lynn is May 22.

Upcoming committee meetings:

-JSP Fire Board will meet at the fire department on Tuesday, June 13 at 7 p.m.

-A Fish Fry will be held at JSP fire department on Saturday, June 3 from 4-7 p.m.

-Land & Buildings will meet at the municipal building on Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m.

-Park & Trees will meet at the municipal building on Tuesday, June 6 at 10 a.m.

-Planning Commission will meet at the municipal building on Thursday, July 6 at 7 p.m.

In old business, the mayor presented the ordinance to take the municipal property off the market for a second reading to council.

The meeting adjourned and the next Village of St. Paris Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 5 at 7 p.m.

