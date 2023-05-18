United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison Counties exceeds 2023 campaign goal

Submitted story

The United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison Counties is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2023 campaign, which raised a total of $1,100,989 in the three-county area.

The campaign surpassed its goal of raising $1 million during the 2023 campaign. The campaign exceeded the previous year’s total and demonstrates a continued commitment to positively impact the local community.

In Champaign County, the campaign raised $198,911, reflecting an 11% increase in giving over the 2022 campaign. In Clark County, the campaign raised $730,791, which was a 22% increase over 2022.

“As the needs in the community continue to grow, we express our gratitude to the Champaign County community for uniting and demonstrating their unwavering support,” said Kerry Lee Pedraza, executive director of the United Way. “The community’s collective efforts will fund more than 10 non-profit organizations that offer impactful programs that make a real difference.”

The United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison Counties is dedicated to bringing together local organizations and resources to create a significant community impact.

The funds raised during the campaign will remain in Champaign County to support the three Impact Areas of Health, Financial Stability, and Education. The organization aims to fund programs that enhance health, promote responsible financial practices and provide educational opportunities for young people to fulfill their potential.

The United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison Counties would like to extend its sincere gratitude to the 403 donors in Champaign County whose generosity made this accomplishment possible. The funds raised will help address critical needs in Champaign County and provide funding to over 10 nonprofit organizations, in addition to funding Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Champaign County, 2-1-1 Information and Referral Services, Volunteers United and the Emergency Food and Shelter Program.

If you would like to learn more about the United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison Counties, please visit www.uwccmc.org or call 937-324-5551.

Info from United Way