ST. PARIS – During day one of the Division II district track meet at Graham on Thursday, two local athletes qualified for next week’s regional meet.

Urbana’s Lyza Forson placed second in the shot put (36-6.50) and Graham’s Taylor Aldredge placed second in the high jump (5-2).

In the 100-meter dash prelims, Urbana’s Xavier Williams had the fastest time at 11.30.

The Division II district meet will conclude here on Saturday.

Graham’s Taylor Aldredge (pictured) places second in the high jump during the Division II district meet on Thursday. Photo by John Coffman Photography