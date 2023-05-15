CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Weekly Construction Update

WEEK OF May 15, 2023

SIDNEY – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect state highways in Champaign County. All outlined work is weather permitting. Visit the ODOT website and OHGO.com for travel updates.

NEW IMPACT:

State Route 560 Culvert Replacement – SR 560 will be closed between Woodville Pike and Millerstown-Eris Road starting Monday, May 15 to Friday, May 26. Crews will be replacing a culvert.

Detour: SR 29 to US 36 west back to SR 560

CONTINUING IMPACTS:

State Route 560 Chip and Seal – Expect lane closures on SR 560 in both directions between U.S. 36 and SR 29 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Monday, April 24 to Saturday, September 30. Traffic will be maintained with cones and flaggers. Crews will be completing pavement repairs.

State Route 245 Chip and Seal – Expect lane closures on SR 245 in both directions between Ludlow Road and SR 296 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Monday, April 24 to Saturday, September 30. Traffic will be maintained with cones and flaggers. Crews will be completing pavement repairs.

State Route 559 Chip and Seal – Expect lane closures on SR 559 in both directions between Woodstock and North Lewisburg from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Monday, April 24 to Saturday, September 30. Traffic will be maintained with cones and flaggers. Crews will be completing pavement repairs.