Champaign County Shooting Academy, Inc. is hosting an introductory archery clinic for families Saturday, May 20, 2023. This free event is open to all ages and is paid for by the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program through a grant from ODNR, Division of Wildlife. Posters and prizes will also be provided by the USA Archery x Marvel Try Archery Campaign. CCSA and Champaign County 4-H Shooting Sports instructors will present basic instruction in archery equipment, techniques and safety rules. Participants will be introduced to Olympic, Field, and 3D archery events. 2-hour sessions begin at 9:30 and are limited to 10 students. Pre-registration is required and can be completed online at https://bit.ly/ExploreArchery. Clinic will be held rain or shine at the CCSA Community Archery Park, 2506 S US Highway 68, Urbana.

Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings