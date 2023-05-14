Inclement weather wins at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – Rain was the big winner for the third time this season as Shady Bowl Speedway was forced to cancel its third night of racing of the 2023 season on Saturday.

The first leg of the Ohio 300 will be reset at a date to be announced. The 2nd annual Justin Dreer Memorial American Challenge Race for the Harrod Septic Solutions will be running this Saturday.

The weekend warriors of Shady Bowl will have a two-day weekend of action, as they make the first of four trips to KilKare Speedway in Xenia on Friday.

Heading the event will be race number two of the Street Stocks Race Wars sponsored by Desperadoes Bar and Grill. The 50-lap feature will see the winner take home $1,500. Joining the street stocks will be the Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts, the H&N Towing and Recovery Crown Vics and a 100-lap King of Enduros event. Pits will open at 4 p.m., grandstands at 5:45 p.m. with racing at 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, the action returns to Shady Bowl with the Dreer Memorial ,the Ohio Freeze Factory late models, the Wooten Towing and Automotive modifieds, Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts, Saucy Farm Market Thunder Cars and a special appearance by the Vintage Automobile Racing Club … weather permitting.