PAWS PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Weet! Weet is a beautiful 1-year-old spayed female, little bit tiger – little bit calico. She is very well behaved and just loves attention. Weet gets along with the other cats and will likely do well in just about any home. Come visit her in the “Scratching Post” Room at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS