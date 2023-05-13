Tickets available for dinner honoring Rutan

Submitted story

MECHANICSBURG – The Woman’s Tourist Club will be honoring and celebrating Susan E. Rutan as the 2023 Empowered Woman at our banquet at Burnham Hall in Goshen Memorial Park on Monday, May 22 at 6 p.m.

She has been very involved in the Mechanicsburg community with membership in Mothers Memorial Circle and the First United Methodist Church of Mechanicsburg volunteering to help at the school and community in many ways. She also is a volunteer with Honor Flight Columbus sending Veterans to Washington DC for their day of Honor.

Please contact Pat McElroy with any questions or to make your reservation for the banquet – the meal will be catered by In Good Taste with beverages by Hemisphere Coffee Roasters.

Info from Pat McElroy