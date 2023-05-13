BARELY USED PET OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Trinity and I am a 1-year-old brown tabby domestic short hair girl. I am all of the good stuff: friendly, affectionate, playful, gentle and smart. I am good with other cats, dogs and even kids! I came to Barely Used Pets when I was only one week old with my mom and my siblings. We were living in a barn and mom was so tiny that when she had us the lady was afraid that something would happen to all of us. So she brought us here because she said my mom was lovable and would make a great companion for someone. Mom has been adopted and there is just me and my sister, Taylor, left and we are looking for our new forever homes!

Won’t you please come and see me? I need a new forever home where I can cuddle up with you and watch old reruns on TV!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

