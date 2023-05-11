Falcons, Indians advance in softball

Graham defeated visiting Tecumseh, 2-0, in the Division II softball sectional on Thursday.

For the Falcons, Marissa Pine was 2 for 3 with a double and Mackenzie Clark added a double.

Graham advances to play top-seeded Kenton Ridge.

Indians win

Top-seeded Mechanicsburg upended visiting Lancaster Fisher Catholic, 18-2, in the Division IV softball sectional on Thursday.

For the Indians, Jasalyn Sartin was 3 for 4 with a double, grand slam and 7 RBI, Mylee DeLong was 3 for 4, Emily Conley was 2 for 3 with a double, Addie DeLong was 2 for 3 with a triple, Kayla Day was 2 for 3 with a double, Emma Rodgers was 2 for 3 with a double and a triple and Jensen Patterson was the winning pitcher.

Mechanicsburg (19-2) advances to host fourth-seeded Newark Catholic on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Triad falls

Newton nipped Triad, 6-5, in the Division IV softball sectional on Thursday.

UHS loses

Visiting Urbana lost to top-seeded Kenton Ridge, 27-0, in the Division II softball sectional on Thursday.

UHS finishes the season 3-19 overall.