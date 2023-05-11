Tigers, Falcons, Indians prevail in baseball

West Liberty-Salem beat Springfield Catholic Central, 8-5, in OHC baseball on Thursday.

West Liberty-Salem Varsity won 8-5 and sent seniors James Powell, Adam Stapleton and Payton Knight out victorious in their last regular season home game of their career.

For the Tigers, Eli Allen earned the win and Sam Lauck and Austin Olejniczak each racked up multiple hits.

Graham wins

Visiting Graham defeated Newton, 5-3, in non-league baseball on Thursday.

For the Falcons, Adam Levy and Eli Hollingsworth each had a double.

Indians prevail

Visiting Mechanicsburg downed Trotwood Madison, 18-2, in non-league baseball on Thursday.

For the Indians, Mason Hess was 2 for 2 with 2 RBI, Conner Eyink had an RBI and Cole Reiser was the winning pitcher.