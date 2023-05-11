Deputy Duke awards kindness honors

Submitted story

WEST LIBERTY – Three West Liberty-Salem middle school students and a teacher were honored with the first-ever Deputy Duke’s Kindness Award by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Duke, owned by Deputy Gretchen Lapp and her family, is a therapy dog that serves the sheriff’s office and local agencies including West Liberty-Salem. Recipients of the award included 6th grader Emily King, 7th grader Bridgette Fisher, 8th Grader Emma Webb and teacher Mrs. Alycia Smith. Congratulations to these students who exemplify strength, kindness and perseverance as middle schoolers and educators.

Info from WL-S