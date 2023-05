Champaign County Farm Bureau Awards Scholarship

Congratulations to the scholarship winner for Champaign County Farm Bureau, Eli Hollingsworth. This year’s student received $1,000 to the college of his choice for the 2022-2023 school year.

Hollingsworth will be graduating from Graham High School and is planning to major in Exercise Science at Wilmington College. Eli is the son of Ellyn and David Hollingsworth.