Upcoming local events and gatherings

Champaign County Farmers Market: open every Saturday May through October. Located on Market Street behind the Firehouse 9 a.m. to noon
Friday, May 12
Gloria Theatre: Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (PG-13), 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 13
Woodstock Lions Fish Fry: 4-6 p.m., 2335 N. state Route 559 Woodstock
Gloria Theatre: Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (PG-13), 3:30 and 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 14
Hayla Parker: will be presenting a program about the Champaign County Children’s Home. Program will start at 2 p.m. at the Historical Society.
Gloria Theatre: Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (PG-13), 1:30 and 5 p.m.
Monday, May 15
DAR meeting: at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum at 1:30 p.m. with Ret. Lt. Col. Dorothy Gates as speaker.
Wednesday, May 17
Champaign County monthly community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. Route 68, Urbana.
Champaign County Law Library Resource Board meeting: 10 a.m. in the Commissioners Board room at the Champaign County Community Center
Thursday, May 18
Champaign County Board of Elections: will meet in regular session at 9 a.m. in the Board office located at 1512 S. US Highway 68, Suite L-100, Urbana
Urbana Shade Tree Commission: 4:30 p.m., Urbana Municipal Building Training Room, 2nd Floor, 205 South Main Street, Urbana
Friday, May 19
Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. at the Cemetery Office
Saturday, May 20
Mid-American Band Organ Rally: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
West Liberty Lions Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m. at Lions Park Main Shelter House. Adults $12, young children $6. Fish, green beans, cole slaw or applesauce, roll/butter, cookie and drink
Culpepper and Merriweather Circus in North Lewisburg: 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at North Lewisburg Community Park
Sunday, May 21
Mid-American Band Organ Rally: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Culpepper and Merriweather Circus in West Liberty: 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Lions Park
Monday, May 22
Culpepper and Merriweather Circus in St. Paris: 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at old junior high property
Wednesday, May 24
Quest Community Church community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 110 South St., West Liberty.
Thursday, May 25
Harmony Lodge # 8, Urbana, Ohio, Free & Accepted Masons will be conferring an EA degree by candlelight. This is believed to be the first time by Harmony Lodge. All Lodge Brethren are invited with refreshments to follow
Saturday, June 3
Plant Sale: from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Concord Community Center. All proceeds will be donated to the center. The plants are being donated by area gardeners from their own flower beds.
Saturday, June 10
Healthy Kids Day: at Melvin Miller Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — free event
Saturday, June 24
Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 25
Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, July 11
Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office (moved due to July 4 from usual monthly date on first Tuesday of month)
Sunday, July 16
2nd Annual Ice Cream Social: 2-5 p.m., Champaign Co Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Sunday, August 27
3rd Annual Picnic on the Lawn: 1-3 p.m., Champaign County Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Friday, September 8
4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana
Saturday, September 9
4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana
Saturday, September 23
16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off/Hoopla Parade/Hoopla Parade: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monument Square District in downtown Urbana
Sunday, October 1
51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Saturday, November 4
Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana
Monday, December 18
City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)
City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)
Friday, December 29
Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office