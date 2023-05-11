Upcoming local events and gatherings

Champaign County Farmers Market: open every Saturday May through October. Located on Market Street behind the Firehouse 9 a.m. to noon

____

Friday, May 12

Gloria Theatre: Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (PG-13), 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

Woodstock Lions Fish Fry: 4-6 p.m., 2335 N. state Route 559 Woodstock

Gloria Theatre: Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (PG-13), 3:30 and 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

Hayla Parker: will be presenting a program about the Champaign County Children’s Home. Program will start at 2 p.m. at the Historical Society.

Gloria Theatre: Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (PG-13), 1:30 and 5 p.m.

Monday, May 15

DAR meeting: at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum at 1:30 p.m. with Ret. Lt. Col. Dorothy Gates as speaker.

Wednesday, May 17

Champaign County monthly community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. Route 68, Urbana.

Champaign County Law Library Resource Board meeting: 10 a.m. in the Commissioners Board room at the Champaign County Community Center

Thursday, May 18

Champaign County Board of Elections: will meet in regular session at 9 a.m. in the Board office located at 1512 S. US Highway 68, Suite L-100, Urbana

Urbana Shade Tree Commission: 4:30 p.m., Urbana Municipal Building Training Room, 2nd Floor, 205 South Main Street, Urbana

Friday, May 19

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. at the Cemetery Office

Saturday, May 20

Mid-American Band Organ Rally: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

West Liberty Lions Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m. at Lions Park Main Shelter House. Adults $12, young children $6. Fish, green beans, cole slaw or applesauce, roll/butter, cookie and drink

Culpepper and Merriweather Circus in North Lewisburg: 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at North Lewisburg Community Park

Sunday, May 21

Mid-American Band Organ Rally: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Culpepper and Merriweather Circus in West Liberty: 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Lions Park

Monday, May 22

Culpepper and Merriweather Circus in St. Paris: 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at old junior high property

Wednesday, May 24

Quest Community Church community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 110 South St., West Liberty.

Thursday, May 25

Harmony Lodge # 8, Urbana, Ohio, Free & Accepted Masons will be conferring an EA degree by candlelight. This is believed to be the first time by Harmony Lodge. All Lodge Brethren are invited with refreshments to follow

Saturday, June 3

Plant Sale: from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Concord Community Center. All proceeds will be donated to the center. The plants are being donated by area gardeners from their own flower beds.

Saturday, June 10

Healthy Kids Day: at Melvin Miller Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — free event

Saturday, June 24

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office (moved due to July 4 from usual monthly date on first Tuesday of month)

Sunday, July 16

2nd Annual Ice Cream Social: 2-5 p.m., Champaign Co Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Sunday, August 27

3rd Annual Picnic on the Lawn: 1-3 p.m., Champaign County Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Friday, September 8

4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana

Saturday, September 9

4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana

Saturday, September 23

16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off/Hoopla Parade/Hoopla Parade: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monument Square District in downtown Urbana

Sunday, October 1

51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Saturday, November 4

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana

Monday, December 18

City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

Friday, December 29

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office