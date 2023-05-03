Urbana FFA Competes in final CDE of the school year

The Urbana FFA Chapter competed at the state Veterinary Science contest. The Veterinary Science CDE is designed to assess the skills and knowledge that students must possess to prepare for post-secondary education and/or work in an animal health occupation, such as in a veterinarian’s office or in an animal research facility. To do this, the students are tested through seven parts including: the online test, identification of equipment and breeds, handling and restraint of animals, and clinical procedures.

Six students from Urbana completed the online state test for the Vet Science contest on March 27. The students were Zaiden Johnson (97th), Kenadi McKee (113th), Lyza Forson (164th), Ezekiel Wasson (261st), Kianna Gsell (367th), and Kylie Johnson (365th). Two students moved on and competed at the contest. The two students were Kenadi McKee (61st) and Zaiden Johnson (111th). The team placed 28th overall.

Congratulations to all the participants for their hard work and accomplishments!

-Respectfully submitted,

Kianna Gsell

Urbana FFA Reporter