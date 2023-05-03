DeLong named OCCAC player of the week

PIQUA – The Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) has named Edison State Community College sophomore Hanna DeLong of Mechanicsburg the OCCAC Softball Position Player of the Week for April 24-30.

DeLong strung together five consecutive games with two or more RBI, including a five-RBI explosion, and a total of 16 RBI during the Chargers’ 6-2 week.

She registered a dozen hits with a double and a home run while scoring five more runs.

The Chargers are currently 26-12 overall and 13-7 in the OCCAC.