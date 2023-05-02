Attorney’s license remains suspended

A Washington Court House man who once was a practicing attorney in Urbana remains prohibited from practicing law.

Ryan Shane Reed was indicted on multiple counts in 2020 including domestic violence, burglary, a protection order violation, assault and driving under the influence. He led deputies on a high-speed chase in 2020 before being apprehended after a crash. He later pleaded guilty to amended charges, accepted a plea agreement and was sentenced.

Reed’s license to practice law had been suspended on an interim basis but a unanimous Ohio Supreme Court ruling this week upheld the decision by the board of professional conduct for his license to remain suspended indefinitely.

He could regain his license if he complies with court orders, including paying restitution to clients.