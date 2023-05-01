County library reps meet with state legislators

Submitted story

COLUMBUS – On April 26, representatives from Champaign County Library, Mechanicsburg Public Library and St. Paris Public Library traveled to Columbus for the Ohio Library Council’s Library Legislative Day. They joined public library supporters from across the state to advocate for library funding and discuss the life-changing work of libraries.

Nicole Baker of St. Paris Public Library, Ty Henderson of Champaign County Library and Rebecca Wilden of Mechanicsburg Public Library attended to discuss how the libraries are helping the communities of Champaign County with services and programs such as technology training through the Guiding Ohio Online Program, early literacy programs and job search assistance.

“Libraries are a resource that Ohioans increasingly turn to for a wide variety of services,” said Wilden. “From early literacy to workforce development, libraries provide programs and services to Ohioans of all ages, and they do so in a cost-effective manner. State funding through the Public Library Fund is critically important because it remains a primary source of revenue for public libraries.”

This event was held in conjunction with National Library week, April 23-29. With over 7.7 million registered borrowers, Ohio’s public libraries have the highest use per capita in the nation. This success is dependent on the strong partnership between the State of Ohio and local library systems.

For more information, visit your local library: the Champaign County Library in Urbana, Champaign County Library’s North Lewisburg Branch, Mechanicsburg Public Library, St. Paris Public Library, or the St. Paris Public Library’s Christiansburg Community Library, or visit the libraries’ websites at www.champaigncountylibrary.org, www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us or www.stparispubliclibrary.org.

Submitted by Champaign County libraries