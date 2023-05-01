Local team competes in Special Olympics tournament

Submitted story

MIAMI COUNTY – On April 1, the Champaign County Special Olympics weight-lifting team competed at the Miami County Tournament. The team, consisting of 5 lifters, competed in the Bench Press and/or the Dead Lift. In all, our 5 lifters accomplished 5 personal records in this tournament. Personal records are followed by an asterisk after the weight.

Although only 5 lifters competed in this tournament, we have a total of 8 lifters at this time. We are gearing up for Regionals in May, a tournament in Mercer County in May, followed up by competing at State in June.

Results:

Name/Weight/Bench Press/Place/Dead Lift/Place

Michael/141/150*/1st/305*/1st

Ellen/200/85/2nd/230/2nd

Jessica/288/170/2nd

Levi/190/105*/2nd/200/2nd

Eric/230/105*/3rd/230*/2nd

Info from Pat Petty