Urbana Chapter DAR

Minutes

April 17, 2023

The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Monday, April 17, 2023 at the St. Paris County Library. Regent Kim Snyder called the meeting to order and welcomed those in attendance, including sixteen members, one guest, and the speaker, Cheryl Erwin.

Diane Burroughs led recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance. Lana Seeberg led the group in the American’s Creed, and Joanna Woodburn led in the singing of the National Anthem. Regent Snyder led in recitation of the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States of America.

Connie Flanly introduced Cheryl Erwin, a certified naturalist at Cedar Bog. She gave a very informative and visual presentation of flora at the bog, stating that it is a boreal relic of the last Ice Age, now encompassing 450 acres where once it was 7000 acres extending to the Bellefontaine area. There is a mile-long boardwalk, which was reworked several years ago.

Prospective member Brenda Cook was welcomed, and thanks given to Dona Tullis and Diane Burroughs for providing refreshments. Linda Fullerton read the President General’s Message in which chapters were challenged to “add 4 more by ‘24,” either by application or by reinstatement.

Dona Tullis read the National Defense Report, which reviewed events surrounding the George Washington inaugural ceremonies.

There being no additions or corrections to the minutes of the last meeting, they will be filed. Regent Snyder reminded everyone to continue collecting pull tabs for Ronald McDonald House and Coke tops to donate points to Crossnore’s Williams Academy, and to bring loose change to put in the Christian Waldschmidt Homestead box.

The Regent thanked the members who attended her presentation of the history of DAR and Urbana Chapter and our local work in the community last Sunday at the Champaign County Historical Society meeting. She then presented an opportunity for our Chapter to assist in providing scholarship funds for local students to attend the 8th grade DC trip. Pat Detwiler moved that we approve the Executive Board’s authorization of a scholarship donation for this need; the motion carried.

Regent Snyder gave a report from the Ohio State DAR Conference, where the Urbana Chapter was proud to win top chapter in the state in the category of 51-100 members, having greater than 600 points. We achieved the Trillium (top) level. The Chapter was awarded many achievement certificates. In Service to America, we met our annual goal of hours contributed to the community.

Registration is online for the NSDAR Continental Congress, June 28-July 2. Any member may attend. Contact the Regent if you need help to register and want more information.

Make plans to attend the Tea Party and Apron event at CWH on May 21! The Regent will be speaking at Anne Simpson Davis Chapter on May 13 at a brunch meeting.

Dates for future Chapter events were reviewed. The Chapter will have a booth at the Black Heritage Festival in Urbana on June 17; a booth is planned for the Simon Kenton Hoopla Parade and Chili Festival on September 23 (tentative); the Chapter applied for a booth at Oktoberfest at the Champaign County Historical Society on October 1; and a Docent for a Day at Christian Waldschmidt Homestead on October 22.

Linda Fullerton, Vice Regent, asked for volunteers to serve on a committee for planning next year’s programs. Lynda Berube, Chaplain, reported on several members who are ill.

Judy Brooks, Treasurer, presented the March and April Treasurer’s Reports. The reports will be filed for audit. For the Champaign County upcoming fair, Dona Tullis moved, Connie Flanly seconded, that the Chapter sponsor two Poultry trophies: one for showmanship and one for best of show. Other trophy awards will be discussed in upcoming meetings. Regent Snyder stated that our Chapter has purchased 34 bears total for the Kate Duncan Smith School on the School Bus Tour, a project of OSDAR.

Dona Tullis, Registrar, reported that we continue to have 75 members, and she is working with six prospective individuals. We will have an induction of two new members in May. Claudia Foulk gave the Librarian Reports, distributing a Fact Sheet of six little-known facts about the role of women in the Revolutionary War, including those who fought in battles, and several who were spies. Phyllis Wheatley, an enslaved African American, wrote poetry focusing on patriotism and human virtues, and was the first African American woman to be published.

She was one of the first published female authors in America. Claudia also presented a book to the Chapter, in which were listed all the veterans from Ohio who fought in the American Revolutionary War.

Regent Snyder reported on the project of scanning Urbana Chapter DAR files into digital format while transferring the original copies into acid-free boxes.

Pat Detwiler reported for Wreaths Across America, stating that 65 wreaths (3.7% of the total needed) have been sponsored toward the goal to cover all veterans’ graves in Oak Dale Cemetery. Wreath sponsorships are available now for Wreath Day, December 16, 2023. 1,758 is the estimated wreath need.

Judi Henson reported for Service to America. Janet Evans stated that she has completed one veteran’s quilt, and has started a quilt for Chemawa Indian School in Salem, Oregon.

Becky Shultz stated that our scrapbook is up-to-date. She has completed five scrapbooks in the eleven years she has been in charge of these records of DAR activities.

The next meeting will be Monday, May 15, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum. We will have Ret. Lt. Col. Dorothy Gates as our speaker that day.

With no further business, the Regent adjourned the meeting at 3:40 p.m.

-Joanne Woodburn, Secretary