Rain prevails at Shady Bowl Speedway

DeGRAFF – Rain was the big winner for the second week in a row at Shady Bowl on Saturday night.

The big race of the night was to be the Ohio 300 – it will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

Weather permitting, Shady Bowl will host a doubleheader this weekend. Kicking off on Saturday will be the first leg of the Buckeye 200 Wooten Modifieds Series. The Rolling Thunder Series Cars sponsored by Saucy Sows, Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts and H&N Towing Crown Vics will round out the night’s action.

On Sunday afternoon , the CRA Street Stocks will be running a 150-lap feature. Also, the wildest show on wheels will be the Must See 410 Lite Sprinters running a complete program, plus the Vores Compact touring series.