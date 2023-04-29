PET DOG OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Hamlet and I am a 3-year-old Great Dane boy. I am friendly, affectionate, gentle and smart … and I am house trained.

A very kind lady was surprised when she heard scratching at her front door. When she opened the door there I stood, all 90 pounds of me. She knew nobody in the neighborhood had a Great Dane. She called the police and they put me in the back of the cruiser and took me to doggie jail. There was finally room for me at Barely Used Pets so here I am ready for my new forever home where I can gain back the weight I lost when I was out there on my own as a stray boy.

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets