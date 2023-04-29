Mechanicsburg Public Library May activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 mpl@mechanicsburgohlibrary.org https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/

Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed

________

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Flower Button

Canvas Ages 18 +. Come make this adorable craft just in time for Mother’s

Day.

___

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 from 2 pm-7pm: Quilt Guild Ages 18 +.

Are you interested in quilts? Quilted a little? Been quilting for years. Whatever

your level, join our group and share the craft with others.

___

Thursdays, May 4, 11, 18, and 25, 2023 from 5 pm-6 pm: Yoga

with Marissa Abraham All Ages. Experience all the benefits that yoga can

offer in this class for any experience level. Marissa Abraham will lead each class!

Classes are every Thursday until June 29 @ 5 PM! Please bring your own mats!

Yoga will be outside! We will take a break for the month of July and will start back

up in mid-August.

___

Fridays, May 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2023 from 10 am-10:30 am:

Roaming Readers Walking Club Ages 18 +. Need help starting a

consistent fitness routine? Join the Roaming Readers Walking Club! The club

meets every Friday @ 10 AM. We will walk for 30 minutes around

Mechanicsburg and discuss your latest or favorite books!

___

Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 1 pm-2 pm: Flower Button Canvas

Ages 18 +. Come make this adorable craft just in time for Mother’s Day.

Monday, May 8, 2023 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm: Explorer’s Club

Ages 6 (Kindergarten) – 5

th Grade. In May, we will explore Asian/Pacific

Island Heritage!

___

Thursday, May 11, 2023 from 4 pm-5 pm: Lego Club Ages 5 – 12.

Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex will be provided. Donations of new

Legos or money to purchase additional Legos are welcome.

___

Thursday, May 11, 2023 from 4 pm-5 pm: Roku 101 Ages 18 +.

Patrons will learn how to set up and stream TV shows and films with Roku for

free. They will also get access to other resources offered through the library.

Please bring a valid library card with PIN number. Don’t have a library no worries

we can sign you up! In addition, if you forgot your PIN we can look that up.

___

Friday, May 12, 2023 from 8 pm-10:30 pm: Finding Nemo

Interactive Movie @ Wren Farm All Ages. Join Mechanicsburg Public

Library for a fun interactive showing of Finding Nemo (2003 – rated G). The

movie will take place rain or shine at Wren Farm, 6150 OH-187. Arrive at 8 PM

and bring chairs. The movie will begin at dusk (in case of rain, the movie will be

moved into the barn). This event is brought to you by an American Library

Association American Rescue Plan – Humanities grant and has been

rescheduled from last year due to rainy weather on our original date.

___

Saturday, May 13 15, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Book Chats &

Snacks: Humor Ages 13 – 18. A tween/teen book club that focuses on a

genre/author/topic. Meets the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of each month from 11AM-Noon. Snacks will be provided.

___

Thursday, May 25, 2023 from 2:30 pm-3:30 pm: PG DN Ages 13 –

18. A tween/teen book club that reads a specific title each month and then

gathers on the 4th Thursday to share thoughts and opinions. Meets from 2:30-

3:30 PM. May’s book is Rocks Fall, Everyone Dies by Lindsay Ribar.

___

Saturday, May 27, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: PAWS for Reading

“Pop-in” Ages 6 – 18. “Pop-in” at the library any time between 11 AM and 12

PM to read to Emma! No registration needed! Emma is a Certified Animal

Assisted Therapy dog owned, trained, and handled by a volunteer member of

DOGTOR Animal Assisted Therapy, Springfield, Ohio.

___

Monday, May 29, 2023 All Day: Library is closed in observance of

Memorial Day.

___

Coloring Contest! Kids ages 4-12 are invited to participate in an

Mother’s Day-themed coloring contest sponsored by the Friends of the

Mechanicsburg Public Library. Pick up coloring sheets starting May 1 and

return them by May 27.