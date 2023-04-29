PET CAT OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Frenchie, a beautiful 12-year-old spayed female. She had found herself alone in a field in the cold, and since she’s front declawed, was unable to defend herself. Frenchie has a heart of gold and is super friendly and sweet. She is on a couple of lifelong medications: one for thyroid and one for that sweet heart of hers. Frenchie needs a home that is able to care for her needs. Come visit her at the PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS