WL-S girls compete at Wayne Invitational

The West Liberty-Salem girls track and field squad competed at the 76-team Wayne Invitational on Thursday.

The meet, one of the largest in the state, showcases some of the best athletes from Ohio, Kentucky and Michigan.

The Tigers came away with three podium finishers, highlighted by freshman Malia Miller winning the Rising Stars 3,200 meter run in a personal best time of 12:04.28.

The 4×800 relay team of Breece Gullett, Ashley Yoder, Teagan Boyd and Mallory Bostick placed sixth in a season-best time of 10:08.27.

The shuttle hurdle relay team of Claire Longshore, Izabella Meister, Elise Longshore and Sophia Hardwick placed seventh in 1:11.60 and was the only Division III team to score in the event.

WLS will host the Tiger Invitational sponsored by Reliant Mechanical, Inc. on Friday, May 5.

JH track

Graham hosted the Graham Middle School Falcon Invitational on Thursday.

For the GJHS girls, Leila Konicki tied for third place in the high jump (4-4). The girls team placed 13th out of 16 teams.

For the GJHS boys, earning second-place finishes were the 4×800 meter relay team of Jesse Jenkins, Daniel Bonham, Hunter DeMarco, and Jaxon Bowman (9:59.34), Sully Uhl in the 110 meter hurdles (18.37) and Jenkins in the 800 meter run (school record of 2:16.27). The boys team finished 6th out of 15 teams.

The West Liberty-Salem boys team finished 5th at Graham.

Placing first for the Tigers were 4×800 relay – Adly Knox, Brayan Gullet, Asher Cole, Zeke Longshore 9:20.36, 1600m – Brayan Gullet 5:10.15, 800m – Adly Knox 2:15.99.

The WL-S girls team finished 7th

Placing first for the Tigers was the 4×800 relay team of Mariska Smith, Arianna Weaver, Ellery Wygal, Addi Wallen 11:18.30.