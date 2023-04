Mechanicsburg defeated visiting Greeneview, 6-1, in OHC softball on Thursday.

For the Indians, Addie DeLong was 2 for 4, Jasalyn Sartin was 2 for 4 and Jensen Patterson was the winning pitcher.

WL-S falls

West Liberty-Salem lost to Northeastern, 3-0, in OHC softball on Thursday.

For the Tigers, Brielle Milliron was on base 2 out of 3 at-bats and Brooklyn Wilcoxon was 1 for 3.

Graham loses

London beat visiting Graham, 10-2, in CBC softball on Thursday.