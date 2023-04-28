Local team claims title at Champion City Classic

The Urbana RamJets 10-U baseball team took home the rings in the silver bracket at the recent Champion City Classic at Springfield’s Prosser Fields.

The RamJets fell 14-10 in their only contest on a rain-shortened Saturday before returning on Sunday with 3 straight mercy-rule victories, including a 24-6 triumph over the Chillicothe Crushers in the silver bracket championship.

Harrison Sutherin powered the RamJet offense with a 9 for 12 weekend with a home run and 12 RBI. Nathan Deitrick was 10 for 13 with a home run and 10 runs scored. Caizen Anders also scored a team-high 10 times, finishing 6 for 9 at the plate with 5 RBI. Michael Beard was 4 for 8 with a home run and 7 RBI. Other contributors included Dillon Musser (5 hits), Bentley Deam (4 hits), Callen Oder (3 hits), Noah Sizemore (2 hits, including a HR) and Jackson Musser and Blake Shaffer (1 hit apiece).

The RamJets 10U team includes players from Urbana, West Liberty-Salem and Graham schools. They play in the Midwest Ohio Baseball League where they currently sit in first place with a 9-3 record. The RamJets’ home field is Weidmann Field at Urbana’s Gwynne Street Park. Their next game is Tuesday, May 2 at 6:30 p.m. at home vs. the MOBL’s second-place squad, the Rawlings Tigers.