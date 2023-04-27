Mechanicsburg cuts ribbon on StoryWalk®

By Paule Simone Brown

Contributing writer

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Public Library held a ribbon-cutting for its StoryWalk® at Goshen Park in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, April 22.

StoryWalk® is an innovative experience where kids and adults can enjoy reading while walking in the park and enjoying the outdoors at the same time.

The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalk® is a registered service mark owned by Ms. Ferguson.

The current story everyone can enjoy while they walk is “Curious George Plants a Tree” by H.A. Rey. The next story will be “Do Not Bring Your Dragon to the Last Day of School“ by Julie Gassman.

Rebecca Wilden, Director of the Mechanicsburg Public Library commented, “I hope the StoryWalk® will allow community members to exercise both their bodies and their minds, while enjoying time at Goshen Memorial Park. We are grateful for the opportunity to expand the library’s reach into the community.”

The library received initial funding for the project from United Way of Clark, Champaign, and Madison Counties. The StoryWalk® was also funded by the American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries, which is an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

