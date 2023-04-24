Urbana knocks off Graham in baseball

Urbana beat visiting Graham, 11-5, in CBC baseball on Monday.

For UHS, Kevin Endres was 2 for 3 with 3 RBI, Jonathan Hildebrand had 2 RBI and Will Donahoe earned the win.

For the Falcons, Sam Ludlow was 2 for 3 with 3 RBI.

WL-S falls

Fairbanks nipped WL-S, 1-0, in OHC baseball on Monday.

Brodey Deam started the game for West Liberty-Salem and pitched 5 strong innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out seven. Payton Knight threw one inning in relief.

In jayvee baseball, Fairbanks won, 7-5. For the Tigers, Caleb Hershberger went 2 for 4.

Indians lose

Visiting West Jefferson scored three runs in the seventh inning to defeat Mechanicsburg, 5-3, in OHC baseball on Monday.

For the Indians, Eli Potter was 2 for 3 and Brennin Eyink was 2 for 4 and took the loss.

Triad falls

Visiting Northeastern topped Triad, 6-4, in OHC baseball on Monday.

For the Cardinals, Jayden Blackburn and Russell House each had an RBI.