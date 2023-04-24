Graham upends Urbana in softball

Visiting Graham topped Urbana, 12-0, in CBC softball on Monday.

For the Falcons, Marissa Pine was 3 for 4 with 3 RBI and Shae Conrad, Madison Lute and Rylee Olson each had 2 RBI.

M’burg loses

Visiting West Jefferson beat Mechanicsburg, 5-1, in OHC softball on Monday.

West Jefferson scored 4 runs in the fifth inning.

For the Indians, Mylee DeLong, Addie DeLong, Jasalyn Sartin and Emily Conley each had a hit.

WL-S falls

Fairbanks defeated WL-S, 11-2, in OHC softball.

For the Tigers, Brooklyn Wilcoxon was 2 for 3 with a double, Brittany Neer was 2 for 3 and Ava Buck was 1 for 3 with 2 RBI.

Triad loses

Visiting Northwestern upended Triad, 18-4, in OHC softball on Monday.

The Cardinals committed 6 errors in the game.