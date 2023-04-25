WL-S boys, girls win county track meet

The West Liberty-Salem boys and girls track teams won the Champaign County Meet on Monday.

For the boys, WL-S was first with 142 points followed by Mechanicsburg with 94.5, Urbana with 56, Triad with 29 and Graham with 27.5.

Placing first for the Tiger boys were Logan Phillips 110m hurdles (16.06) and 300m hurdles (43.36), Troy Bradley 400m (53.56), Jackson Steider long jump (18-7), Slayde Merriman pole vault (12-1), 4×800 relay of Dylan King, Caleb Larson, Joey LaRoche, Brevin Louden (9:36.71) and 4×200 relay of Jackson Steider, Jack Bahan, Micah Smith, Logan Phillips (1:36.67).

The WL-S girls won with 144 points followed by Mechanicsburg with 65.5, Urbana with 49, Graham with 48 and Triad with 41.5.

Placing first for the Tiger girls were Isabella Hardwick discus (104-05), Elise Longshore pole vault (8-06), Sophia Hardwick 300 meter hurdles (48.48), Breece Gullett 800 meter run (2:33.94), Ashley Yoder 3200 meter run (12:04.97), 4×800 relay Malia Miller, Teagan Boyd, Gwen McCullough, Breece Gullett (10:30.30), 4×200 relay Claire Longshore, Gwen McCullough, Sophia Hardwick, Mallory Bostick (1:53.91), 4×100 relay Tori Douthwaite, Elise Longshore, Chloe Griffith, Lena Kauffman (54.71).

Other winners

Placing first for Triad were Cayla Eaton in the 100 hurdles (16.67) and Tyler Gross in the discus (131-1) and shot put (42-6.5).

For Graham, Taylor Aldredge placed first in the 100 (13.20) and the high jump (4-6).

Placing first for Urbana were Xavier Williams in the 100 (11.09) and 200 (23.22), the boys 4×100 relay team (45.59), Peyton Mounce in the long jump (15-9.5) and Lyza Forson in the shot put (34-6.25).

Placing first for Mechanicsburg were Will Negley in the 1,600 (4:33.22) and 800 (2:06.37), Clair Rodgers in the 1,600 (5:33.11) and 400 (1:02.7), Olivia Skillings in the 200 (27.69), Beck Negley in the 3,200 (10:23.45), the boys 4×400 relay team (3:53.83), the girls 4×400 relay team (4:23.77) and Austin Haynes in the high jump (5-6).

Triad’s Tyler Gross wins the shot put at the Champaign County Meet on Monday. Photos by John Coffman Photography Urbana’s Peyton Mounce wins the long jump at the Champaign County Meet on Monday. Photos by John Coffman Photography