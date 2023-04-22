PET DOG OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Daniel and I am a 1-1/2 year old English Springer Spaniel boy. I am friendly, loyal, gentle, playful, smart, funny, athletic and I’m kind of a quiet boy. I was dumped in a very rural area in Carter County, Kentucky. I was very lucky that the coyotes did not get me. I went to a very kind person’s house and she called the dog warden. He knew right where I needed to go to find my forever home. So here I am at Barely Used Pets looking for my very own family! Won’t you please come and see me?

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets