Pequeños now open in Urbana

By Paule Simone Brown

Contributing writer

At one point on Wednesday night, Pequeños Tapas and Wine Bar located at 31 Monument Square in Urbana had standing room only during its grand opening and ribbon cutting.

The tapas and wine bar serves small plates and wine inspired by Spanish and Portuguese cuisine.

Co-owner Bryan Thompson said: “I hope everyone tries the octopus (Pulpo) tonight. It is cooked in a certain way in a special sauce. It is the highlight of our menu.”

Another co-owner, Jeramiah Stocksdale, an Urbana native, was greeting guests as they entered the restaurant and welcoming them to the new experience.

In addition, the third co-owner, chef Jonathan Kouse, said: “People will be able to taste different wines as well. We will offer Sangria by the glass and pitcher. A good Spanish sauvignon blanc, cabernet and chardonnay can be found here.”

The bottles of wine will be sold downstairs.

Among the other menu items are curry chicken salad, Piri Piri Shrimp (Gambas), Portuguese potato kale soup and steak. Descriptions of all the dishes are on the menu and listed on Facebook and Instagram.

The hours of operation are Monday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. They are closed on Tuesdays and Sundays.

A happy hour is also offered between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

During the grand opening, attendees were ecstatic about the restaurant and said it is a great place to share an evening with friends.

Pictured left to right are Pequeños Tapas and Wine Bar co-owners Jonathan Kouse, Jeramiah Stocksdale and Bryan Thompson. Photo by Andrew Grimm Photography